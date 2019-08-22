Another day, another internet challenge. Now it is the #DMXChallenge.

So what is the #DMXChallenge? It is a challenge inspired by his 1999 song, What They Really Want. In the song, DMX lists names of 46 women he has supposedly slept with.

Women took to social media to create a video compilation of all of their different looks with DMX’s song playing in the background.

Photos can range from years and years ago to the present or maybe you had a ton of different looks recently.

The challenge is to show the world how diverse black beauty is.

