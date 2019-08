Detroit rapper, Tee Grizzley was fired upon Tuesday night.

A gunman walked up to his Cadillac Escalade and open fire.

The gunman shot and killed Jobina Brown, Tee Grizzley’s manager who was sitting in the back seat.

Neither Tee Grizzley nor the driver of the Escalade were shot and it is not clear if Tee was the intended target.

Both Tee and the driver stayed on the scene until police arrived. Jobina Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.

