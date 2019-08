Reginae Carter is now a proud homeowner.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, who is 20-years-old, made the announcement on Instagram.

She says the process of buying the home was “tedious” but she’s happy for the process to be over and can now move in and hold a housewarming party, “I’ma need MTV Cribs to come see me,” wrote Reginae.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: