Drake and Big Freedia could be in big trouble.

New Orleans musician Sam Skully is suing both of them claiming they stole his beats for the hits Nice For What and In My Feelings.

Skully says that Drake and Freedia sampled a portion of his 2000 song titled Roll Call. Skully allegedly did not give permission for them to use it and he didn’t get any payment from it.

