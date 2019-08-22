Dame Dash on Jay-Z NFL Partnership: Big Deal He F***s Everybody Over

Dame Dash sat down with No Jumper and spoke on Jay-Z’s new deal with the NFL. Dash in recent memory has withheld comments on Jay-Z, but he sounded off on Jay with Adam 22 discussing a pattern he sees with his former Roc-A-Fella partner.

“Y’all just mad he betrayed [Colin Kaepernick],” Dame responded to Adam 22 who asked his thoughts on Jay-Z’s NFL deal. “Why y’all not mad he betrayed everybody else? How many betrayals we talked about with Jay? This ain’t the first one. So for me I’m like big deal he f***s everybody over. Jermaine Dupri is stupid for listening to him.”

Dame was referring to the reports that Jermaine Dupri at turned down a deal similar to what the NFL offered Jay-Z. Producer and friend of Dupri Bryan Michael Cox claimed that Jay-Z persuaded Dupri not to take the deal, a statement that was debunked on Thursday by Cox and Jermaine Dupri.

Dame also criticized the reaction to the deal claiming that people don’t even know the details of the deal and that they’re just upset that he didn’t work with Kaepernick who brought attention to social issues initially in 2016 by kneeling during the National Anthem.

“Everybody is talking about a deal that they don’t know what it is… Y’all never scrutinize the details” Dash said. “It sounds like a job… If I got a billion dollars I ain’t taking a job. I’m coming in, I’mma buy a team and I’mma be flossing.” Dash also alluded to the fact that Jay-Z’s celebrity more than his business acumen is the reason he was able to get the deal done.

We all know the story of the Roc-A-Fella breakup in the early 2000’s that essentially ousted Dame Dash from the very successful Roc-A-Fella records and landed Jay-Z a Presidential gig at Def Jam. Dash says he has moved on from that situation, however he still is upset that he hasn’t received royalties from Jay-Z’s debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt in “about 10 years.”

“I want to know where my money is. All these deals that’s getting done with ‘Reasonable Doubt’ I didn’t approve them. So whoever is distributing them I didn’t approve none of that sh*t.” Dame Dash was executive producer on the album.

