Young Thug’s New Snake Chain Costs as Much as a House

Young Thug has taken his love of snakes to new levels with a six-figure iced out snake chain. The chain, which weighs over two pounds, was designed by jeweler, Eliantte.

The detail of the chain is amazing with life-like scales and fangs, the new piece was a gift for Thugga’s 28th birthday and to celebrate the release of his new album, “So Much Fun.”

With a price tag of over $250,000, the chain features rose gold and 90 carats of diamonds.

Young Thug has is no stranger to snakes, he featured the slithery creatures on his 2017 mixtape cover of, “Super Slimey” featuring Future. He also sent snakes in a glass case to media outlets in support of his “Slime Language” record.

