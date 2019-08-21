SZA Says New Music Is Coming

SZA has been teasing us for a while about some new material.

During a new interview, SZA was asked about when we will hear some new music from her. She replied, “Soon as f**k.”

SZA shared that there could be some potential tracks on her new album featuring Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, BROCKHAMPTON and Jack Antonoff.

On teaming up with JT, SZA said, “Before I was like, ‘What the f**k am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy. But when I heard his music and we started singing together… It’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ Our ears speak the same language.”

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: