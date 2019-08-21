Actress Who Paid For a Billboard To Get Tyler Perry’s Attention, Lands Role!

So taking it back a little, Racquel Bailey who paid for a billboard advertisement ad to catch Tyler Perry’s attention has landed a role on his new show!

The catch is that when Racquel initially did that, it was a huge disappointment to Tyler Perry. He said that is the actual wrong way to get his attention and that she had to go through the proper channels.

Long story short, Racquel just recently shared that after auditioning at the casting call for Tyler Perry’s new BET show, “Sistas”, she landed the roldeand is expected to appear in the finale of season 1, and possibly season 2

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: