RocNation’s Rapsody Sounds Off On JAY-Z’s Controversial NFL Partnership

Although she may not be a household name, Rapsody is one of the newest female rappers that you should pay attention to.

The RocNation MC recently spoke candidly on JAY-Z’s NFL partnership saying that she agrees that “working from the inside” will help continue the conversation of social justice issues.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club Rapsody said, “It’s not about the kneeling. Why are we upset? It’s not about Kaepernick either. Kaepernick wanted to bring awareness but it’s bigger than that. And if you’re going to get Kaepernick in, there’s no better way than to have Jay-Z sitting at the table and figuring this thing out.”

