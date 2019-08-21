CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears for His Family as Kidnapping Trial Approaches

As Tekashi 6ix9ine prepares to testify against Anthony Ellison in his Kidnapping trial and the rapper fears for his family’s lives.

6ix9ine has put a lot of money into protecting his mother and brother and fears for his own safety behind bars.

Ellison was a part of Tekashi’s management team and is affiliated with the Nine Trey Bloods. Ellison, who is a suspect, has pled not guilty and claims that 6ix9ine made up the kidnapping.

6ix9ine is required to cooperate with the feds as a part of his deal and unless Ellison and prosecutors strike a deal, Tekashi singing could cause major retaliation from the Bloods.

