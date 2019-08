Larry King is 85 years old and is still moving and shaking. King has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, making her his 8th ex-wife!

Sources from TMZ report that Larry and his soon to be ex-wife, Shawn King, separated earlier this year in June.

Larry King has been down this road 7 times already, who knows when he will finally settle down for good.

