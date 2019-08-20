JAY Z’s NFL Deal: Cardi B, DJ Khaled & Colin Kaepernick Respond

Many celebrities have voiced their opinions on JAY-Z’s NFL deal, the sediments are split down the middle, however, with some supporting the business mogul and others being skeptical of what’s to come.

Colin Kaepernick, who led the kneeling protest of police brutality took to Instagram to respond to JAY-Z’s notion of “moving past kneeling” and posted pictures of Eric Reid, Kenny Stills, and Albert Wilson with the caption, “They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action.”

Cardi B and DJ Khaled feel that JAY will work to bring Kaepernick back to the NFL and, “move the culture forward.” J. Cole reminded everyone via Twitter about the reason why the players knelt with images of police brutality and a simple message to the NFL, “Let the man work.”

Rihanna supported Shaun King’s tweet regarding the “pain and problem” with the deal, while Killer Mike appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and said, “JAY-Z’s play, I believe, not only gives us a seat at the table…it doesn’t destroy what Kap knelt for.”

If JAY Z is able to own a stake in an NFL team, will that change your perspective on the deal?

