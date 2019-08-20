New Bestie Alert: Jordyn Woods and Meg the Stallion Are Best Friends

They say the best way to get over an old best friend is to get yourself a new one.

It seems like Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods is doing just that.

The model was recently spotted hanging with rapper, Meg the Stallion amidst Jenner’s upscale birthday getaway in Europe.

Woods and Meg first hit things off back in June after the two bonded over a fan’s love for them via twitter in which one user wrote, ” I’m heavily in love with Jordyn Woods and The Stallion.”

A few comments and one retweet later and it seems like the two have become the best of friends or at least hot girls in crime.

Whatever the two are, we sure do enjoy watching them vacation together on Instagram!