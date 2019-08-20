DMX Re-Proposes to His Ex-Fiance

DMX had asked for his latest baby mama to marry him, and then they broke up, but he’s asked for her hand in marriage again and she said “yes” all over again.

He re-proposed to Desiree Lindstrom again at the birthday party of their son Exodus after breaking up on the same day.

For the proposal, X told those in attendance that the two had just broken up, but he pulled out a new ring to replace the engagement ring she was wearing around her neck.

The two have been together for eight years, and have been engaged for four of them.

