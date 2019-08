Well, we knew it would happen at some point and now that moment is here, Lil Nas X’s song is no longer number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, X’s song has dropped to number three and Billie Eilish’s single “Bad Guy” has moved to the top spot.

X’s reign at number one lasted for 19 weeks.

Do you think Lil Nas X will reach number one again?

