Feds Accuse R Kelly of Spreading Herpes

The Feds are accusing R. Kelly of knowingly spreading herpes.

Last year a woman named, Faith Rodgers, accused R. Kelly of spreading a sexually transmitted disease without her knowledge.

Dallas police investigated her claim but decided not to move forward with charges.

This year Faith testified before a grand jury and her allegations have been included in the New York indictment.

Federal prosecutors warned R. Kelly’s legal team that they have proof that he gave Faith a STI.

They have his medical records from Walgreens, Urgent Care, and University Health Systems. His records provide proof that he received treatment for ongoing treatment of herpes.

