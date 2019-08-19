Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Sells for $120,000

A high school basketball jersey believed to be worn by former President Barack Obama just sold at auction for $120,000.

The jersey is from his Honolulu prep school.

Heritage Auctions said they sold the jersey Saturday nigh in Dallas to a collector who wished to remain anonymous.

They came to the conclusion that it is the jersey that Obama wore in high school based off of a photo of him wearing a #23 jersey much like the one that sold at auction.

A portion of the sale will go to the school.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: