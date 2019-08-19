Gabrielle Union Has No Guilt Being a Working Mom

Gabrielle Union is a new mom to her nine-month old daughter, Kaavia and she is a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle says she has no guilt about leaving her daughter behind to go to work.

I don’t have mom guilt. I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true so I don’t have guilt.

She said she is surrounded by other mother’s on America’s Got Talent as well as her other projects who uplift and support each other.

