Gabrielle Union Has No Guilt Being a Working Mom

Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Gabrielle Union is a new mom to her nine-month old daughter, Kaavia and she is a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle says she has no guilt about leaving her daughter behind to go to work.

I don’t have mom guilt. I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true so I don’t have guilt.

She said she is surrounded by other mother’s on America’s Got Talent as well as her other projects who uplift and support each other.

