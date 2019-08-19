Meek Mill Gives Back to His Philly Community

Meek Mill cut the ribbon this weekend in his hometown of Philly on a new basketball court.

He re-opened Strawberry Mansion Legacy Court in North Philly.

The court features his record company logo, Dream Chasers. At both ends of the court the words preserving our past, investing in our future are written.

Meek Mill posted a photo of the court on his Instagram page with the caption, Re-did some basketball courts in my hood today. Shout out to Puma.

His mom was also in attendance and said that they use to play and live across the street from the exact basketball court Meek just helped to re-do.

