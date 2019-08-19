Kylie Jenner: Why She’ll Have Baby #2 With Travis Scott Before Setting A Wedding Date

Many people believed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scoot would get married during her week-long birthday extravaganza on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

However, the wedding of the year didn’t happen, instead, Kylie and Travis enjoyed sailing on the $250 million yacht and spending time with Kylie’s family and their 18-month-old daughter, Stormi.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com that Kylie plans on having a second child with Scott before walking down the aisle.

“She knows she’s so young and still would like to have another baby and doesn’t need to be married to do that. The baby will still absolutely come first,” the source revealed, “They’ve made it clear they’re committed to one another and really happy with what they have and where things are between them.”

