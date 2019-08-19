Is Cardi B Thinking About Doing A Talk Show?

TMZ caught up with Cardi B while she was out and about partying on Saturday night, Cardi was asked if she would ever consider doing a talk show.

“You know my mouth is a little bit too slick for a talk show. People be twisting my words,” said the “Clout” rapper.

Cardi impressed many fans after she sat down with Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders to talk about health care reform, police brutality and student debt.

Although Cardi says she is personally interested in politics she wouldn’t make a career out of it and would “leave it to somebody who’s really into it.”

