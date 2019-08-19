Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Just Married His Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Sorry ladies and gents, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now a married man. The wrestler/actor announced the news on Instagram. (August 19th)

Johnson married his longtime girlfriend, musician Lauren Hashian, in a secret ceremony in Hawaii.

The two have been together since 2007, when Johnson divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia who he shares 18-year-old daughter, Simone.

“The Rock” and Hashian share two daughters, Jasmine, born December 2015 and Tiana, born in April 2018. Congratulations!

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: