DJ Khaled Supports Jay-Z’s NFL Deal & Everything He’s Doing

The backlash has been swift regarding Jay-Z and his deal with the NFL. However, despite the criticism, the Brooklyn rapper and mogul has his fair share of supporters, including DJ Khaled.

The man born Khaled Khaled initially curved TMZ’s request for a comment on the NFL, but gave up the goods when asked about Jay-Z potentially buying the Miami Dolphins—which at the moment is all speculation at best.

“Nah, I haven’t talked to him about that, but shout out to Jay-Z and everything he’s doing,” Khaled told TMZ. “He’s always showing love, and always uplifting the people, and always moving the culture forward. So, shout out to Jigga. Shout out to everything that he’s doing.”

We must point out that Khaled was the tour DJ for Beyonce and Jay-Z On The Run 2 tour, so was there ever any doubt that he wouldn’t be rolling with the Carters no matter what?

Previously, TMZ was first to report that Hova has his sights on owning an NFL team much sooner than later.

