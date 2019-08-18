Mike Zombie Drops ‘Silver Tape’+ Clears Up Rumors Around The Title

New Jersey’s own Mike Zombie showed the industry how versatile he is with his latest project ‘Silver Tape’. The ‘Started From The Bottom’ producer has grown his own unique sound in not only his production but as an all around artist. With anthems such as ‘Carl Lewis’, ‘Bruce Wayne’ & many more this has been his most complete project thus far. In a recent conversation we found out Zombie was accused for allegedly stealing the title/cover art for his project ‘Silver Tape’, Mike clears this story up. ZOTT shares the transition between being in New Jersey for a big portion of his life and now living in LA to pursue his music career and how that has sparked inspiration to create this newest project. Hear the full story below!

@MikeZombie

@WesoToldMe

@Justinmyview

