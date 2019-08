Look out world, Kevin Hart is about to be a superhero. Now he won’t be joining the MCU or anything like that, but he will become a superhero in a comedy he will star in and produce.

The film will be called “Night Wolf” and in the film, Hart won’t be putting on tights or anything like that.

Instead, Hart will be playing a man who meets his father-in-law and then discovers that he used to be a superhero named “Night Wolf.”

There’s no release date for the film just yet.

