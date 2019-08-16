Rick Ross Responds To Nicki Minaj Telling Him To ‘Sit His Fat A** Down’

During a recent interview, Rick Ross responded about the line from his 2017 song, “Apple Of My Eye” where he said he told Meek Mill he should’ve never trusted her while feuding with Drake.

During his interview with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God asks about a text that Ross sent Meek calling Nicki “a keeper” after they had all met with then-president Barack Obama.

“If someone is going to meet Obama, then yeah she’s a keeper until you find out otherwise,” Ross says. “She was playing a very important position being between Meek and Drake at the time…it would be easy to assume that she had something to do with that [feud] and if they say they didn’t, they’re lying.”

