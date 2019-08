Cardi B told The Real’s Big Boy, that she has an idea for a all female rap collabo.

She won’t say who but she has 4 females in mind and she has a 5th unsigned person she wants to use.

Being very secretive, she has a Lil Kim song that she wants to flip but said that it is not going to be Ladies Night aka Not Tonight.

She said that she is back in the studio and does feel the pressure to follow up the success of her debut album.

