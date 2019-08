Mac Miller fans you’ll be happy to hear that his “K.I.D.S.” album will be coming to streaming platforms later this year to celebrate the project’s ninth anniversary.

Rostrum Records co-founder Benjy Grihberg said on Instagram, “We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac.”

Fans will also get together in Pittsburgh again on September 7 to celebrate his life.

