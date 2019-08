Roddy Ricch, who was featured on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday at his Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, Ricch got into an argument with his girlfriend when it became physical and he grabbed her.

Ricch was arrested on felony domestic violence charges and was later released on $50,000.

