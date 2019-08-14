NFL Partners With Jay-Z And Roc Nation

Realizing that they needed to do more to support the causes near and dear to the hearts of its players, the NFL started Inspire Change, putting up to $89 million over six years behind the initiative.

To help “strengthen community through music,” the league has partnered with Jay-Z and his entertainment company on events and social activism, which includes the Super Bowl.

“The NFL and Roc Nation share a vision of inspiring meaningful social change across our country. We are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation and look forward to making a difference in our communities together,” said commissioner Roger Goodell.

Could this mean Jay-Z might one day play the halftime show and/or Beyoncé make a return to the stage? “He was very quick to say that he does not want this to be about him performing, that it was broader than that,” admits Goodell.

