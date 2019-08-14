Picky Eats With Millennial Christian: Mike’s BBQ Food Review

It seems like we always crave barbecue on days where there is no one grilling in sight!

Well, those days are long gone thanks to Mike’s BBQ located on 1703 S 11th Street.

This laid back spot, only blocks away from Passyunk Ave, embodies the true essence of authentic BBQ with its pit-to-plate style restaurant, which offers straightforward grilled meat and home-made served sides.

Our personal favorites were the cornbread and Lancaster Chicken Wings.

Brisket lovers should try their smoked brisket cheesesteak made with crusted Creekstone. It is the perfect rendition to Philly’s classic sandwich!

Want to get the most out of your BBQ experience?

Round up the gang and grab a couple of cold brews to bring to the BYOB establishment for the ultimate kickback.

Owner, Mike Strauss discovered his love for the smoker after spending much of his time preparing his famous BBQ for family and friends.

Fast forward several years later, and Stauss’s small home-style restaurant continues to thrive off of the principle of family with their exceptional service and great hospitality.

Check out Millennial Christian’s review of Mike’s BBQ below in the latest episode of Picky Eats.