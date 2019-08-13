The 10 Year Anniversary Of Kid Cudi’s Album Man On The Moon Is Coming Up Soon
Kid Cudi’s debut studio album, Man On The Moon, was released on September 15, 2009–which means the ten year anniversary is coming up in about a month.
To say this album really impacted the lives of those who listened to the songs again and again would be an understatement, with so many people who have now become lifetime fans of Cudi being introduced to him through Man On The Moon.
And of course, it’s an important piece of work for Kid Cudi himself, too.
Surely, such an incredible and important work of art will be celebrated in a ton of different ways throughout the world, but we already know one thing that Cudi is doing in celebration of a decade of Man on The Moon: Socks!
The people over at Stance are sharing a run of exclusive Kid Cudi-inspired socks a full month ahead of the album’s anniversary, which really gives all of his fans a proper amount of time to figure out what outfit they’re going to put together to go with these vibrant accessories.
The socks are gonna run you $18 a pair and you can check out a preview of them below:
Not only are we getting some dope socks 10 years after the release of his debut, but Kid Cudi is also preparing to give us another album.
Here’s How Kid Cudi Is Celebrating The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Man on the Moon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com