Nicki Minaj Kicks Joe Budden Off Queen Radio After Heated Debate Over Drug Use & ‘MotorSport’

Nicki Minaj returned to “Queen Radio” on the anniversary of her Queen album and the one year anniversary of her Beats 1 debut.

Episode 15 brought Nicki and Joe Budden face to face after he accused the rapper of using drugs and her lyrics on “MotorSport.”

Nicki talked about her “Hot Girl Summer” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which she said was “natural,” however, Joe felt like the IG Live between the two was “forced” for promotion.

Minaj and Budden also went back and forth over Nicki and Cardi’s lyrics on “MotorSport,” Nicki refused to discuss the collaboration. The conversation then turned to Budden accusing Nicki of popping pills, “You like tearing down women when they can’t defend themselves,” Nicki replied.

