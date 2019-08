When it comes to taking care of her son Eissa, Janet Jackson is in “control.”

To the alarm of many, the singer is so much in control that she doesn’t use a nanny.

“It is hard being a working mother,” Janet said in an interview. “I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself.”

Janet’s Las Vegas residency has been a hit since it started and is about to come to an end soon, then it’s back to mommy duties of her 2-year-old son

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: