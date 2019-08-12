Kodak Black Apologizes to Southside and Yung Miami

Kodak Black has had a change of heart and has apologized for what he said about producer Southside and Young Miami.

Earlier, Kodak sent out a freestyle boasting about punching the City Girls member, who is pregnant, in the stomach.

Kodak sent the apology via Twitter saying, “#YungMiami gimmicks are for suckas, as I sit back and realize how petty that move was and as a man it’s certain things we refrain from.”

In his apology to Southside he said, “Ain’t no smoke with ya bruh,” and he then wished taht the two had a happy and healthy baby.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: