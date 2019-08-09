The WNBA Is Included in NBA 2K20 for the First Time

It’s long overdue, yet happening at the perfect time.

WNBA will officially be included in the next edition of the NBA 2K franchise. It was announced today that all 12 WNBA teams and more than 140 players are making their debut in NBA 2K20. According to WNBA players for the first time and experience gameplay animations, play styles and visuals built exclusively around the women’s game. WNBA star Candace parker shed some light on the significance of the inclusion of the WNBA rosters. Thewill officially be included in the next edition of the NBA 2K franchise. It was announced today that all 12teams and more than 140 players are making their debut in NBA 2K20. According to Business Wire , will be able to take control of their favoriteplayers for the first time and experience gameplay animations, play styles and visuals built exclusively around the women’s game.star Candace parker shed some light on the significance of the inclusion of therosters.

“Growing up, I always remembered watching male athletes on TV and playing as them in video games. Now, to have the WNBA be in the position we are and to have women featured prominently in NBA 2K20, we are allowing young girls and boys to have female athletes as role models.”

The WNBA has seen a 64% rise in viewership this year, reaching nearly half a million viewers per game. In a climate where women are demanding to be rightfully amplified for their excellence, the 2K franchise is doing the right thing by including the WNBA in their gaming experience. A little girl with hoop dreams should have the same opportunity to see herself in every interaction with the game, including the world’s most popular video games.

Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development for Visual Concepts, had more to add:

“For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars/ We’ve been working with the WNBA and their top players to modify our basketball simulation engine to replicate the WNBA on-court experience. We’re excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball.”

