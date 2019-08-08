The biggest change for Kirko Bangz? He’s on his own label and he can attest, the bags are definitely in his favor. Kirko chops it up with G-Man and J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his brand new single “Undo It” with DJ Chose, learning more about the music business and more!

“Everything’s bossed up,” Kirko says of his new situation. “Bags got a lot bigger, I’m doing things how I want to do it. I’m learning the game now – I’m so stress-free now and when you get to see them numbers? The bags get a lot bigger.”

On his new track “Undo It,” Kirko and Chose make a longstanding PV connection happen on wax. Watch the interview and peep “Undo It” below!

Kirko Bangz On His New Label: “The Bag Is Getting Bigger” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

