Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup with Ex Kevin Hunter: ‘I Didn’t Think It Would End’

Wendy Williams says she didn’t have a prenup in her marriage to Kevin Hunter. During an interview on Sirius XM’s Sway In The Morning, the talk show host said, “I didn’t think it would end,” when asked why she decided against the prenup.

Williams said she wouldn’t make the same mistake twice, “As a grown person, I’d get with another grown person, and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time,” Williams said, “What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after he had a baby with his mistress, Wendy says she’s eager for the finalization of her divorce but wants to “remain friends” with Hunter.

“I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” said Williams.

