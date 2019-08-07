Kylie and Travis were spotted getting on a private jet for her birthday getaway with what seemed to be a wedding gown and folks are speculating that there may be wedding bells on the way.

via: TMZ

Kylie Jenner just boarded a private plane to her birthday yacht party with a very interesting piece of luggage … a garment that certainly looks like a WEDDING DRESS … but TMZ knows otherwise.

Check out this pic from the tarmac Tuesday afternoon at the Van Nuys Airport … there’s a flowing, feathery, white dress protruding out the bottom of a garment bag as it’s loaded into the plane. In the worker’s other hand — what appears to be a suit … possibly a tux.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Married On Her Birthday?! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com