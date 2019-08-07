Artifacts Member DJ Kaos Passes Away

Sad news for official Hip-Hop heads. DJ Kaos, born Shawn Perry, of New Jersey rap group the Artifacts has passed away.

El Da Sensei confirmed the news as he mourned his friend’s passing on Facebook on Monday (August 5).

“With a very heavy heart I’m so sorry to say me and Tame have lost our DJ/Brother/friend Shawn Djkaos Perry today! I’m truly sad right now and I never thought I’d be posting anything like this about my brother Kaos,” wrote the Newark native. “Never. I don’t want to talk on here too much but I’ll be posting news about his wake and funeral as soon as I know. I’ll also be posting a gofundme page for him in the next few days. He is now in the upper room with my brother Peter P Original together again making an exclusive Art Of Diggin CD for me until I get there. We Love You Virshawn. Artifacts 4 Ever!”

Consisting of El and Tame One, Kaos took a more prominent role in the Artifacts with the release of the group’s sophomore album That’s Them in 1997, taking over for the late, great DJ Roc Raida. After a break and long hiatus, the group formally reunited in 2013.

Our condolences to DJ Kaos’ friend and family.

