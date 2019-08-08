Could Destiny’s Child Be Planning A Reunion?

Its been one week since the end of mercury retrograde and the universe has already blessed us with good news!

Destiny’s Child is gearing up for an epic return with a reunion tour set for 2020.

Yes, you read that last sentence correctly people!

In honor of the trio’s 20th anniversary, the all-star female group is currently in the planning stages of kicking off a world tour.

If this news hasn’t gotten you excited yet, then the possibility of the ladies dropping a new album should.

According to a reputable music insider, “Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020 when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups.”

It has been nearly 15 years since the three women have reunited to put together a collective project.

Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle are among one of the many female groups that have recently reunited.

They follow in the footsteps of Xscape and Spice Girls, all of whom have also made a successful return this past year.

Although none of the ladies have confirmed this news, we hope that the return of DC comes to fruition this time around.