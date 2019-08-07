Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot Up On Her Way From The Studio

It seems City Girls rapper Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, was the target of an attack late Monday night in Miami. Thankfully, it was unsuccessful.

Per reports, which were scarce this morning, the 25-year-old was at Circle House Studios in Miami working on music. When she was leaving in her Mercedes G-Wagon late in the evening, a gift from her partner, producer Southside (aka, 808), the car was shot at a number of times. Perhaps the car was bulletproof, as it seems that Brownlee, who is pretty far along in her pregnancy with her second child, is okay. She was recorded explaining her ordeal to someone at the scene. Video captured of the situation showed police checking out her vehicle with the rapper and someone else standing next to it.

“They had the lights off so I never saw them,” she said as she was being recorded. “Whoever it was, they had the lights off. It came from behind me, the shots started from behind me. They started from behind me because [inaudible] I said, ‘Oh shit, somebody shooting!’ The first shot hit the f–king spare tire. And then I don’t know how the shots came from the side of me [inaudible].”

As far as other accounts, someone who was on the scene taking video captioned their own video, “Caresha new G Wagon was shot at leaving Circle House…YALL need to give her better security! Poor baby was running across the street tryna run b4 police came. Smh wow prayers for her and baby 808’s protection.”

This incident comes about a week after she responded to incarcerated and fellow Florida-based rapper Kodak Black’s threats to punch her in her stomach.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby/When I see her I’mma hit that b—h in her stomach/The way I keep this shit too real f–kin’ up my money,” he said in a freestyle from jail.

She, of course wasn’t with the shenanigans, but kept her thoughts on the troubled rapper’s comments brief when responding on social media: “Poor a– n—a Kodak ain’t dust s–t!”

This seems to be a very volatile time for the expectant mom out of the blue. There are rumblings online that after Southside spoke out against Kodak in defense of her, he was threatened, and the shooting could have been part of that. It may be in her best interest to lay low as she finishes up her pregnancy — or at least get some tight security.

She hasn’t said anything publicly since the incident, but fans are hopeful that everything is fine with the “Act Up” rapper. Fans are also pretty pissed.

Check out the reactions to the very scary incident below.

Yung Miami and her unborn child’s life is threatened and we’re talking about who’s losing points in this Hot girls/City boys competition? pic.twitter.com/vZ9mguYdHj — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 6, 2019

Yung Miami car got shot at and niggas in the comments like “city boys up 1,000 points”… pic.twitter.com/vxyrFxum2x — jaila (@jailaleee) August 6, 2019

And there is no "mistaken identity" they tried to KILL that girl. I am disgusted. All prayers for Yung Miami. pic.twitter.com/inw9PvbiB9 — ♌️✨ (@Clapbackks) August 6, 2019

14 shots??? They definitely trying to kill Yung Miami. Ain’t no mistaken identity. It’s really some hating mfs out here. I wouldn’t even make club appearances if I were her. I’m sick to my stomach. Y’all betta leave my baby alone. pic.twitter.com/KcDu1soJ1f — now she in distress (@shawnkeon) August 6, 2019

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

