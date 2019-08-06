CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rumors Swirling of Destiny’s Child Reunion Tour

Destiny's Child /1

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

So there’s a rumor going around that Destiny’s Child is planning to go on tour next year to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Yep, you heard that right. Rumor has it the tour will travel the U.S. and Europe to celebrate the ladies forming Destiny’s Child 20 years ago.

A source claims that Beyonce has been wanting to find a way to get the girls back together and according to the source, “seeing how well the Spice Girls did on tour she thinks they could be bigger and better.”

destiny's child

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close