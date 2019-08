Meek Mill is headed to court on Tuesday (August 6th). The Philadelphia rapper will appear at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice to discuss the next steps for his gun and drug case that has kept him on probation for the past 10 years.

Last month his 2008 conviction was overturned and Meek could receive a new trial or the case could be dropped.

A documentary that chronicles Meek’s court case and 2018 incarceration will debut on Amazon this Friday.

