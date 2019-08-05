Jackie Aina Launches An Eyeshadow Palette With Anastasia Beverly Hills For Dark Skin Girls

Jackie Aina may have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Sunday; however, the dark skin beauty is giving us makeup lovers a gift.

Jackie Aina partnered with Anastasia Beverly Hills for an eyeshadow palette. It’s officially available on AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com beginning Tuesday, August 6th and in store with US retailers on August 15th. You go girl! In true Internet boss babe fashion, she’s launching the collection early (today) via shoppable IG links.

The palette is absolutely gorgeous, featuring an array of colors and includes foils, shimmers and pressed pigments. By the name of the shades, you automatically know it’s Aina that’s behind this creation with names like “Zamn” and “Shookington”.

The palette is a beauty love letter to dark skin girls. While the palette contains shades that are typical to the Anastasia Beverly Hills palette; however, there are additional colors that look great on Black girls like golds, purples, pinks and more. The palette is $48.00; nevertheless, it’s so big you can use this palette for day, night, and late night! There are pigmented colors that POP! Honey, you aren’t going to want to miss this.

Aina admitted that she had been wearing the palette for almost a year, “I’ve been lying to y’all.”

Aina said, “I’ve always felt like the palettes they (ABH) have came out with have been dope. But I’ve always felt like there was a little something missing or a little something I would do differently. Or there’s a little something that won’t work for my complexion. Let’s just be real. That’s the reality of all palettes on the market. So when they reached out to me and gave me the opportunity to create my own, I was overwhelmed, I was ecstatic.”

We are too! Congratulations, Jackie.

