You Care?: Azealia Banks Posts Thirst Traps On IG

Azealia Banks was once a promising new rapper who scored a hit with “212” and who many thought was off to an epic career. However, lately she gets more attention for her antics in the real world and on social media, and most recently she dropped some thirst traps.

Banks took to Instagram this morning to flaunt her body, shamelessly posting a few nude photos onto her timeline. The first shows her bending over in a short skirt and heels with her thong underwear serving as the only cover-up to her privates. Then, the rapper got comfortable on a luxurious two-seater, laying back and showing even more skin. In case that wasn’t enough, she followed up with a close-up of her breasts before changing into a fishnet shirt with no bra.

And we have nothing to add. Okay, surely some new music is on the way, too, if you care.

