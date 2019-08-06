Logic’s been in the game for a minute and though he’s one of the game’s most popular rappers he’s never been one to floss his riches in his videos… until now. Kinda.

Giving his fans an idea of what he’d look like if he was balling, Logic throws on some jewelry and rocks a full length fur to ride the bus before falling victim to the jux in his Gucci Mane assisted visual to “Icy.” We guess this is why he doesn’t rock ice like that cause the wolves would come for him on that first full moon, b.

Back in the A, Jeezy finds himself rapping in a prison yard while his fans get a tour of his section at the Trap Museum in his clip to “1 Time.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kash Doll featuring Big Sean, Dee-1, and more.

LOGIC FT. GUCCI MANE – “ICY”

JEEZY – “1 TIME”

KASH DOLL FT. BIG SEAN – “READY SET”

DEE-1 – “I KNOW GOD”

ATM – “MIAMI NIGHTS”

BLAATINA FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “TALK YO SH*T”

TAYLO – “GO TIME”

Logic ft. Gucci Mane “Icy,” Jeezy “1 Time” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

