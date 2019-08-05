By now you’ve probably heard about rapper Trouble’s out of control pool party at an Atlanta mansion. As previously reported Alexis Skyy is getting dragged for publically penetrating a woman with a cucumber during a poolside #CucumberChallenge. Reginae Carter also got hit with shade after folks noted that she previously called the challenge “disgusting” but attended the party.
“Okay guys . I wanna say this ..
I went to the party to spy on ray(lucci). Females , don’t act like you never did it . But when I heard about the cucumber activities , I left. Tbh , I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it .
I’m young and still learning . Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it . Imma try to be more private for now on . It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest . But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private.”
Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com