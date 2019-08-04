It’s been nearly 5 months since the murder of rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle. He was gunned down in front of his clothing store, The Marathon, in late March and now we are learning that the company plans to build a tower at that location to pay homage to Nipsey.

Lauren London announced on Instagram:

Nipsey’s birthday is around the corner (August 15th) and area law enforcement has been preparing to surround the perimeter of the store to ensure that if anyone comes to pay respects, they can do so safely. The store has said that they have no official plans for his birthday.

Nonetheless, I cannot wait to see the tower in its completion! Long live Nip!

Lauren London Shares Plans For Nipsey Hussle Tower Construction was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: