Fired Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character In ‘The Chi’ Will Be [REDACTED]

We now know the fate of Jason Mitchell‘s character in Showtime’s The Chi series. The actor was dismissed after misconduct allegations on the set became public, so it really come as a surprise.

But just in case, spoilers ahead, but not really.

According to Deadline, Mitchell’s character Brandon will be killed off. The actor was fired after Season 2 wrapped, which put exactly how the character would be removed in limbo—and now we know.

When asked by Deadline after the network’s TCA executive session, Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine confirmed that Brandon is being killed off.

“There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it,” Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline when confirming the character’s demise.

Back in May. Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set with female co-star Tiffany Boone. However, he only got the heave-ho after multiple incidents and after it continued despite HR training.

Executive produced and created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is headed into its third season.

